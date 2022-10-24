Winnipeg to warm up, after some more cold, rain… and maybe snow

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is in for some warmer weather — but will have to get through a few cold, wet days first.

Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle McAuley told 680 CJOB’s The Start that a Colorado Low passing through means the temperatures will drop for a couple of days before things improve later in the week.

“We’re looking to Thursday, continuing to the weekend — we’re going to be into those double-digits again, with some pretty clear skies, some pretty dry conditions also,” he said.

"Enjoy it while we can before that winter comes. It's around the corner."

The city saw about 20 millimetres of rain overnight thanks to an unusually late thunderstorm, with another 10-15 millimetres expected through the day Monday, and maybe even some snow in the evening.

“I think it’s pretty uncommon — I don’t remember too many thunderstorms, especially in late October. Maybe in September, early October this happens once in a while, but for this much lightning … it was a pretty continuous band of lightning from west to east Manitoba,” McAuley said.

“Later on today as our temperatures drop, there’s a chance of some snow into the evening hours, as the cold air wraps around the system and pulls some cold air into the Red River Valley.”

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect in some areas in northern Manitoba, including Dauphin, Roblin, Swan River, The Pas, Flin Flon and Thompson.