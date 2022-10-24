Environment Canada issues air quality alert due to Diwali fireworks in Toronto-area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued an alert on Monday to parts of the Greater Toronto Area “due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”

The weather agency said high levels of air pollution are expected Monday evening into the overnight hours on Tuesday.

“Light winds and stagnating weather conditions are expected to cause increasing levels of air pollution,” Environment Canada said. “Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level.”

The special weather statement is in effect for Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga as well as York and Durham regions.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to firework smoke, especially those who are particularly sensitive to smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said some may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with asthma are more at risk, they added.