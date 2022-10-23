Vancouver YouTuber making English language series for ESL community

Send this page to someone via email

Learning a second language can be difficult at the best of times. That’s why a Vancouver man originally from Mexico created a YouTube channel, in hopes to help others with the English language.

Vancouver’s Efrain Solis’s videos may not win any awards, but they’re helping people who are struggling with some challenging words in the English language.

Solis will be the first to admit that he’s certainly not a master in cinematic arts. But he still puts a lot of time into crafting his online English help videos.

“They’re silly but fun videos to capture people’s attention,” said Solis, Lemmesaeit!’s creator on YouTube.

After moving to Vancouver from Mexico City in 2009, Solis immediately faced a lot of challenges in everyday conversations, such as something as simple as asking for a Coke at the convenience store.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone was laughing until the clerk said you might want to pronounce it this way. That was embarrassing and your confidence just goes away.”

He didn’t know the meaning of many words people said to him on the streets, from the complimentary to the derogatory.

“(Someone) said, ‘you lousy Mexican.’ I didn’t know what that meant, did he just insult me?” Solis told Global News.

So Solis has made it his mission to master the language and try to help others along the way.

Read more: Mother and daughter duo run Brownie food truck in Vancouver

He learned basic editing skills and created his character, named Self-E, to star in his YouTube series.

“I’m a little kid again. I’m 47 years old and I’m having a lot of fun,” he said.

He has a long list of difficult English words to get through, but he’s making great progress, hoping his YouTube channel can help others avoid some of those embarrassing experiences.

If you are interested in Solis’ videos, you can head over to his YouTube channel.