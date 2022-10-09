Menu

Canada

Mother and daughter duo run Brownie food truck in Vancouver

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 7:01 pm
Kelly and Lily Chau run The Brownie Bakers food truck in the Lower Mainland. View image in full screen
Kelly and Lily Chau run The Brownie Bakers food truck in the Lower Mainland. Global News

Kelly Chau never thought her work office would end up being a food truck, but she suddenly had to switch gears after losing her marketing job two years ago.

Brownies became the backup plan, but to do that she had to convince her mom Lily, who’s an excellent baker, to come out of retirement.

Kelly and Lily Chau run The Brown Bakers food truck in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Kelly and Lily Chau run The Brown Bakers food truck in Vancouver. Global News

Read more: B.C.’s ‘Gummy Project’ aims to support conservation of sharks and bees

Years ago, Lily had tried her hand at the Brownie game, but her store in Yaletown closed down after just a year.

“I don’t want to repeat the same mistakes, but she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m grown up. I can handle the marketing stuff,’” Lily told Global News.

After the persuasive pitch and the lure of some brand new kitchen equipment, Lily was all in and The Brownie Bakers was born.

Read more: B.C. man pledges to pick up a million bottles discarded along Canada’s roads

But, spending so much time together has its challenges.

“We butt heads every day,” said Kelly, through a chuckle.

“She’s kind of like young people,” Lily said. “They’re just like oh YOLO, that kind of stuff, but YOLO is not working for me.”

However, this has proven to be a very successful partnership constantly booked for farmers markets, the movie industry, weddings and corporate events.

It’s vindication for Lily that her Brownie recipe is amazing. And gratification for Kelly who turned things around with a little family help.

“Lots of people would love the opportunity to work with their mom or a family member and I’m lucky enough to say I can do that,” Kelly said.

