SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

B.C. resident travels the world to paint the natural beauty of the wilderness

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'A landscape artist goes to extremes to reflect the world' A landscape artist goes to extremes to reflect the world
On This is BC, Jay Durant introduces us to Dominik Modlinski who travels to some of the most remote parts of the world to paint. His dedication has created some extreme situations.

Canvas, paint, brushes and survival gear – it’s everything a wilderness landscape artist needs.

“I always paint better under extreme conditions,” Dominik Modlinski told This is BC.

The Nanaimo resident has had some wild experiences travelling to far-off regions around the world.

“You’re kayaking, backpacking, off-roading, being on an ice-breaker,” he said, recalling some of his trips.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Photographer goes back in time to create stunning images' This Is BC: Photographer goes back in time to create stunning images
This Is BC: Photographer goes back in time to create stunning images – Aug 23, 2022

As a teenager, Modlinski spent a lot of time outdoors near Warsaw, Poland. That’s where he developed a sense of adventure that he now pushes to the extreme for his art.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once you get home you kind of scratch your head and think, ‘geez I did that! That could have been problematic, you know’,” Modlinski said.

Trending Stories

It’s taken him to some of the most remote corners of six different continents to see places that only the locals know how to access.

Each journey is filled with many unforeseen challenges, random diversions, and some terrifying passes on a motorcycle.

“Sometimes we would drive over a small suspension bridge literally made of planks and hope for the best,” Modlinski added.

All for the chance to immerse himself in some amazing landscapes.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Chilliwack man reinvents himself as ice cream vendor' This Is BC: Chilliwack man reinvents himself as ice cream vendor
This Is BC: Chilliwack man reinvents himself as ice cream vendor – Aug 18, 2022

Read more: 7 years after losing battle with leukemia, B.C. boy inspires thousands of toy donations

Story continues below advertisement

 

“It fits my soul, my mind and my heart,” the artist said.

Despite the elements, altitude sickness, tipped boats and broken bikes, Modlinski has a lot of exploring still to do to capture a world few see with their own eyes.

“These are the types of adventures that make my paintings much richer,” he said. “I think I’ll keep going until basically, I can’t.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Art tagThis is BC tagBC artist tagDominik Modlinski tagArt around the world tagBC artist paints the world tagDominik Modlinski art tagPainting the world tagTravelling art tagWorld art tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers