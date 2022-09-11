B.C.’s ‘Gummy Project’ aims to support conservation of sharks and bees

Send this page to someone via email

A new B.C. company is backing conservation efforts for endangered species.

‘The Gummy Project’ hopes to expand its support for scientific research as it branches out around North America.

The non-profit organization Ocearch works year-round protecting white sharks.

Since 1970, the populations of oceanic sharks and rays has declined by more than 70 percent. The Gummy Project was kicked off this summer with a portion of candy sales going towards conservation efforts for endangered species.

“The time to act for these species is now,” said Charlie Lamb, with The Gummy Project. “Their stocks have been depleting for years and they’re getting to dangerously low levels.”

The company recently launched its line of low-sugar gummies and has partnered with a number of major retailers and companies.

Part of their proceeds also support the conservation of Bees, another endangered species.

“One of three bites of food humans consume is pollinated by bees,” said Lamb.

This research is helping the scientific community find ways to restore balance and abundance to the ocean.

“Brands like The Gummy Project pay for the ships, so we can give the ships to the scientists because they have no boats and no money,” Chris Fischer said, a Ocearch spokesperson.

It was a successful summer as the company plans to start supporting other endangered species as it expands, helping to ensure the research can continue.

“We have people reaching out daily wanting to carry our products,” said Lamb. “That happened really quickly for us.

“The mission is the most important part of the company for us. We want to support these species. The time to act is now.”

