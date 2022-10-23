N.B. man killed in Salisbury crash, 2 others seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 43-year-old man was killed, and two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, after a crash in Salisbury, N.B.

Police, the Salisbury Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick were called to the single-vehicle crash at around 5 a.m. Saturday on Fredericton Road.

One of the passengers, who is from Lakeville in Westmorland County, died at the scene.

“The driver and another passenger were located nearby and were transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries,” RCMP noted in a news release.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into the woods.”

An autopsy has been scheduled and the crash remains under investigation.