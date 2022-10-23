Saint John Police looking for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash

See more sharing options

Police in Saint John, N.B. are looking for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video, of a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on the Harbour Bridge on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Saint John Police say a 48-year-old man lost control of the motorcycle he was driving, and collided with a concrete barrier.

“Emergency first aid was rendered at the scene and the driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” police said in a release.

No one else was injured in the collision.

The investigation continues and the driver’s identity is not being released yet.

Anyone who was in the area or has video can call police at 1-506-648-3333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.