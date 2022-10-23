Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate 2 Toronto shootings reported Sunday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 10:22 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are investigating two separate shootings reported in Toronto during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men were injured in the shootings and transported to hospital.

The first incident was reported at around 3:09 a.m. on Pearl Street near its intersection with Simcoe Street, police said.

A man was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident was just over an hour later at around 4:20 a.m. Police said shots were heard in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive where a man was located with injuries.

He was also taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.

