Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Toronto went 2-4 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors shot 44.6% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Heat won 112-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: out (hamstring), Scottie Barnes: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.