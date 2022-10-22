Playoff spot clinched: Hamilton Tiger-Cats make CFL’s post-season party

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a slow 0-4 start to the 2022 Canadian Football League season and winning only three of their first 11 contests, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have clinched a playoff spot.

The Ticats officially secured the final post-season position following their dramatic 30-27 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night, coupled with Calgary’s 32-21 victory over Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

Hamilton enters the last week of the regular season in Ottawa on Oct. 29 having won three games in a row and four of their last five.

Hamilton will play the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium in the East Division semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:00 p.m.

The matchup was determined after the Toronto Argonauts clinched first place in the East thanks to a 24-23 victory over the Alouettes on Saturday afternoon.

The Ticats dropped two of their games against Montreal in 2022. Hamilton beat the Al’s 24-17 in Week 8, but lost 29-28 in Week 11 and fell 23-16 in Week 16.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have long since secured first place in the West Division.

The two-time defending champion Bombers will host the winner of the Eastern semifinal between the B.C. Lions and Stampeders in Vancouver.

The 109th Grey Cup will be played in Regina on Nov. 20.