Walk-off win puts Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the cusp of making CFL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are on the cusp of clinching the final playoff spot in the Canadian Football League after a dramatic 30-27 victory Friday night over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks.

Seth Small kicked the game-winning 30-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, his fifth field goal of the contest that secured Hamilton’s seventh win of the season.

The Cats, which at one point were 3-10 this season, can officially clinch a playoff position if the Saskatchewan Roughriders lose their game on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ticats trailed by 11 points in the second quarter but Hamilton outscored Ottawa 17-6 in the second half in what was their final home game of the season.

Hamilton QB Dane Evans completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 220 yards and he was intercepted once. Evans also ran the ball five times for 21 yards and two touchdowns before he was forced to leave the game midway through the fourth quarter with a right hand injury.

Backup QB Matt Shiltz went 3-of-4 for 43 passing yards and had a big 25-yard run for a first down that helped set up Small’s game-winning kick.

The Ticats defence held Redblacks QB Nick Arbuckle to 19 completions on 27 attempts for 166 yards and recorded three sacks. Defensive tackle Micah Johnson, who missed last week’s game due to the birth of his daughter, recorded two sacks while defensive end Cedric Wilcots II had a sack and a fumble recovery that led to Evans’ second rushing TD.

Backup Ottawa quarterback Caleb Evans ran for two touchdowns, the second of which was his 15th of the season, breaking the CFL’s single-season record for rushing scores by a quarterback.

The Ticats will close out the 2022 regular season in Ottawa on Oct. 29. The playoffs begin Nov. 6.