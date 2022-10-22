More snow expected on B.C. mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

A perfect storm of below freezing temperatures and precipitation caused multiple crashes and delays on B.C. mountain passes Friday night.

A video shared to Facebook shows one fuel-tank driver near the summit of the Coquihalla losing control on the slippery surface, narrowly squeezing between two stranded vehicles, and stopping dangerously short of tragedy.

The multi-vehicle incident blocked the road in both directions, causing major delays. The northbound traffic was stuck until about 6 a.m., meanwhile southbound travelers started moving at around 1:30 Saturday morning.

According to Global Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle, all mountain passes in the province are under a special weather statement, and snow is expected to continue.

“Coquihalla could still see up to 2 centimetres and should taper off into flurries. Most areas along the Connector will be flurries, Allison pass could still see an additional 2 centimetres for this evening, Roger’s Pass between 2 and 4 centimetres by tonight, with an additional 2,” explained Global meteorologist, Yvonne Schalle.

“So, it’s really higher elevations near the summit that we’re still tracking the potential for some winter driving conditions if you’re travelling along the mountain passes this evening.”

On Friday, The BC Government reminded drivers to be prepared for a sudden shift into winter, after much of the province experienced warmer-than-usual fall weather.

“Oct. 1, the government wants to see snow tires on the Coquihalla, so that’s kind of the start date for everybody,” explained Integra Tire owner, Bruce Stranaghan.

“We start at the end of September regardless of what the weather is like to get people organized.”

Stranaghan has been with Integra Tire for over 15 years and says Kelowna residents are typically keen to get their tires swapped ahead of winter.

“We’re really starting to ramp up because the sun has been out there for October but now it’s starting to get a little bit colder so we’re booking up and I’m sure all the other shops are too,” said Stranaghan.

“Getting them on early just avoids all the wait times and makes things much safer for you and everyone else on the road.”

Drivers caught without winter tires when and where they are required could be handed a $121 ticket and could even be turned around on the highway.