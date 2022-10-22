Menu

Traffic

More snow expected on B.C. mountain passes

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 8:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Snowfall in B.C. mountain passes a reminder to prepare for winter conditions'
Snowfall in B.C. mountain passes a reminder to prepare for winter conditions
It was a long night for drivers at higher elevations in BC- cooler temperatures led to snowfall and slick roads, and several crashes near the Coquihalla Summit caused lengthy delays. As Jayden Wasney reports, drivers may want to prepare for winter driving conditions sooner than later.

A perfect storm of below freezing temperatures and precipitation caused multiple crashes and delays on B.C. mountain passes Friday night.

A video shared to Facebook shows one fuel-tank driver near the summit of the Coquihalla losing control on the slippery surface, narrowly squeezing between two stranded vehicles, and stopping dangerously short of tragedy.

The multi-vehicle incident blocked the road in both directions, causing major delays. The northbound traffic was stuck until about 6 a.m., meanwhile southbound travelers started moving at around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Read more: Semi crashes through Highway 3 barricade near Princeton, B.C., dangles off edge

According to Global Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle, all mountain passes in the province are under a special weather statement, and snow is expected to continue.

“Coquihalla could still see up to 2 centimetres and should taper off into flurries. Most areas along the Connector will be flurries, Allison pass could still see an additional 2 centimetres for this evening, Roger’s Pass between 2 and 4 centimetres by tonight, with an additional 2,” explained Global meteorologist, Yvonne Schalle.

“So, it’s really higher elevations near the summit that we’re still tracking the potential for some winter driving conditions if you’re travelling along the mountain passes this evening.”

On Friday, The BC Government reminded drivers to be prepared for a sudden shift into winter, after much of the province experienced warmer-than-usual fall weather.

Read more: Hundreds still without power in central Ontario following October snow fall

“Oct. 1, the government wants to see snow tires on the Coquihalla, so that’s kind of the start date for everybody,” explained Integra Tire owner, Bruce Stranaghan.

“We start at the end of September regardless of what the weather is like to get people organized.”

Stranaghan has been with Integra Tire for over 15 years and says Kelowna residents are typically keen to get their tires swapped ahead of winter.

“We’re really starting to ramp up because the sun has been out there for October but now it’s starting to get a little bit colder so we’re booking up and I’m sure all the other shops are too,” said Stranaghan.

Read more: Trans Canada, Coquihalla highways set to get first snow of the season

“Getting them on early just avoids all the wait times and makes things much safer for you and everyone else on the road.”

Drivers caught without winter tires when and where they are required could be handed a $121 ticket and could even be turned around on the highway.

