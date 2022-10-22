Semi crashes through Highway 3 barricade near Princeton, B.C., dangles off edge

Highway 3 at Similkameen Falls near Princeton has reopened after a semi-truck crashed through the barricade on Saturday morning, leaving the vehicle dangling dangerously close to the edge.
DriveBC reports that the accident was 21 kilometres east of Manning Park. The highway was closed for several hours while crews were on scene tending to the accident.
According to DriveBC, the semi-crash happened just before 7:30 a.m., closing the highway until 11:40 a.m.
There is no word yet on the cause of the accident or if any injuries were sustained during it.
Photos shared with Global News show the front of a semi-truck hanging off the railing of the highway after crashing into the barricade.
DriveBC is advising residents that delays are to be expected on that section of the highway due to congestion.
