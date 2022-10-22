Federal government announces $156K in funding for downtown Dartmouth projects

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced $156,000 in funding to revitalize a gathering space in downtown Dartmouth.

Liberal Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher, made the announcement at Alderney Plaza on Saturday.

Fisher said the funding will support several projects in partnership with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

“These projects will add to what is already becoming one of the most vibrant downtowns in Nova Scotia, and quite possibly all of Atlantic Canada,” he said.

Business commission CEO Tim Rissesco said at the announcement that developing Alderney Plaza has been an ongoing effort, and there was previous funding for Develop Nova Scotia to build seating. Now, they’re planning to add a shaded area as well.

“It means a lot. One of the things, coming out of COVID, was there wasn’t a lot of opportunity for the community to gather,” Rissesco said.

“This provides a spot for people to be, and everyone can come here, sit, enjoy a coffee, or just wait for the bus.”

Alderney Plaza is “a community crossroads,” Rissesco said, located in a business district, near the ferry terminal, library and one of the busiest streets in the downtown area.

MP Fisher said the announcement included funding provided earlier in the year for projects such as Pull Up on Portland, held in July, which featured BIPOC venders and performers on Portland Street in the city.

“This funding will also update the holiday décor in downtown Dartmouth,” Fisher said. It will support a holiday light projection which is set to run until February on the side of City Hall, as well as what is promised to be an impressive new Christmas tree topper.

NDP MLA Claudia Chender said this funding was the fruit of realizing, during COVID-19, community is at the heart of Dartmouth’s appeal.

“We need spaces to gather,” Chender said.

She said the efforts of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission should be acknowledged.

“The business commission cares as much about community as they do about commerce. And they understand the interaction of those two things, especially in downtown Dartmouth where we are blessed to have so many small, vibrant, independent businesses.”

This project, Chender said, is a testament to that commitment.

“I am very happy for this space,” she said at Alderney Plaza.

— With files from Amber Fryday.