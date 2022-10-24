Menu

Canada

Ontario municipal election 2022: Brampton results

By Staff Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 4:28 pm

Incumbent mayor Patrick Brown faces a challenge from Brampton city hall staffer Nikki Kaur, who is hoping to unseat him

Brown launched a late bid to become Brampton mayor in 2018, several months after he was ousted as leader of the PC Party of Ontario. He beat then-incumbent Linda Jeffrey to win his first term.

Five names have been registered to run against Brown for Brampton’s top job, with Kaur’s campaign the highest profile.

Brampton mayoral race heats up

Kaur has taken a leave of absence from her position as a director within the City of Brampton’s planning, building and economic development department to run for mayor. She is also a lawyer with a background in family, criminal and real-estate law, her campaign says.

After months of dysfunction on Brampton council — characterized by a slew of cancelled meetings and boycotts by divided councillors — the city’s next mayor will hope to bring unity.

