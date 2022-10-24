Ontario municipal election 2022: Brampton results

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent mayor Patrick Brown faces a challenge from Brampton city hall staffer Nikki Kaur, who is hoping to unseat him

Brown launched a late bid to become Brampton mayor in 2018, several months after he was ousted as leader of the PC Party of Ontario. He beat then-incumbent Linda Jeffrey to win his first term.

Five names have been registered to run against Brown for Brampton’s top job, with Kaur’s campaign the highest profile.

Kaur has taken a leave of absence from her position as a director within the City of Brampton’s planning, building and economic development department to run for mayor. She is also a lawyer with a background in family, criminal and real-estate law, her campaign says.

After months of dysfunction on Brampton council — characterized by a slew of cancelled meetings and boycotts by divided councillors — the city’s next mayor will hope to bring unity.