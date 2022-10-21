Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug McCallum abandons recount bid in Surrey mayoral election

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 9:11 pm
Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Doug McCallum is throwing in the towel in his bid for re-election in Surrey.

McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition announced Friday that “upon further review from our legal advisers” it had “decided to no longer seek a judicial recount” in the race for Surrey mayor.

McCallum finished 973 votes behind Surrey Connect’s Brenda Locke in Saturday’s municipal election.

Read more: Doug McCallum not conceding Surrey election ‘at this point in time,’ party says

The Safe Surrey Coalition had announced Monday that McCallum was “not conceding at this point in time” and that it was exploring the possibility of a recount, given the narrow margin of victory.

Click to play video: 'B.C. municipal election: Voter turnout and Doug McCallum seeking recount'
B.C. municipal election: Voter turnout and Doug McCallum seeking recount

Monday’s announcement followed something of a concession see-saw on election night itself.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

McCallum took the stage in front of supporters around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, appearing to give a brief concession speech.

But towards the end of the night, when Locke’s lead narrowed to about 500 votes with one polling station yet to report, his campaign manager announced he was not conceding after all.

Read more: It’s a lock: Brenda Locke defeats Doug McCallum to become new mayor of Surrey

When the last votes came in and Locke’s lead nearly doubled, his team made a second announcement saying the Safe Surrey Coalition had elected two councillors, and would be “back four years later to fight the battle on.”

McCallum faces a criminal trial at the end of the month on a charge of public mischief, following claims he made that an opponent of the Surrey police transition had run over his foot with their vehicle.

SurreyDoug McCallumSurrey MayorSurrey politicsBrenda LockeRecountMccallumdoug mccallum concedesdoug mccallum recountsurrey recount
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers