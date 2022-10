See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed at a gym in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue area at around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:

Eglinton Av East + Warden Av

6:49pm

– Reports that a man has been stabbed at a gym

– Police are on scene @TorontoMedics are transporting the victim to hospital with serious injuries

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS41Div#GO2051042

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2022