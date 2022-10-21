Menu

Canada

Ottawa police board names Eric Stubbs as new police chief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 2:46 pm
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer in charge of core policing for the B.C. RCMP, speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. The Ottawa Police Service Board has named Stubbs as the new chief of police. View image in full screen
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer in charge of core policing for the B.C. RCMP, speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. The Ottawa Police Service Board has named Stubbs as the new chief of police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Ottawa Police Services Board has named B.C. RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs as the city’s new chief of police.

Stubbs will assume his responsibilities as head of the Ottawa Police Service on Nov. 17.

The announcement comes just days before Ottawa’s municipal election, which will be held on Monday.

Read more: Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly resigns amid ‘freedom convoy’ blockade

Eli El-Chantiry, the chair of the police board and a city councillor, said the board felt it was their duty to select a new chief to avoid any delays that would come with waiting for a new police board to make the appointment.

Trending Now

Former police chief Peter Sloly resigned abruptly in February during the “Freedom Convoy” protests that paralyzed the city’s downtown core.



Steve Bell, the former deputy chief, has been interim chief of the force since Sloly’s resignation.

