Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly resigns amid ‘freedom convoy’ blockade

Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly has resigned, according to multiple sources. The resignation comes amid the so-called ‘freedom convoy‘ protests that have taken over much of downtown Ottawa for weeks.

The protests have garnered national and international attention, with many focusing on the inaction of police in Ottawa to stop demonstrators from violating bylaws, laws and allegedly harassing Ottawa residents.

Sloly joined the force in October 2019 following his time with the Toronto Police Service where he was deputy police of chief for seven years. Sloly served 27 years in Toronto before resigning in 2016 prior to the end of his contract.

