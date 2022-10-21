Alberta premier’s new cabinet includes familiar faces in prominent roles

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has picked a new cabinet, elevating campaign supporters, embracing leadership rivals and parting ways with Jason Nixon — the key lieutenant to former premier Jason Kenney.

Smith, in a statement, says some key ministers will stay in place, including Health Minister Jason Copping, Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Travis Toews, the runner up to Smith in the UCP leadership race, returns to his old job as finance minister while former Wildrose leader and Smith UCP leadership rival Brian Jean takes on duties in a renamed department titled Jobs, Economy and Northern Development.

Kaycee Madu, who supported Smith in the leadership race, will become one of two deputy premiers while taking over a new portfolio titled Skilled Trades and Professions.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Ellis, another Smith supporter, will leave his job as associate minister of mental health and addictions to head up a new ministry titled Public Safety.

Smith supporter Peter Guthrie is the new energy minister, while Todd Loewen who ran against Smith in the leadership race but often echoed her policy ideas, will head up a new department titled Forestry, Parks and Tourism.

Smith’s full cabinet:

Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions – Kaycee Madu

Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure – Nathan Neudorf

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Travis Toews

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development – Brian Jean

Minister of Justice – Tyler Shandro

Minister of Health – Jason Copping

Minister of Energy – Pete Guthrie

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Sonya Savage

Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish

Minister of Affordability and Utilities – Matt Jones

Minister of Municipal Affairs – Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen

Minister of Public Safety – Mike Ellis

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – Nate Horner

Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism – Todd Loewen

Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism – Rajan Sawhney

Minister of Education – Adriana LaGrange

Minister of Advanced Education – Demetrios Nicolaides

Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally

Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson

Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jeremy Nixon

Minister of Children’s Services – Mickey Amery

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Nicholas Milliken

Minister of Culture – Jason Luan

Cabinet members will be sworn in on Monday.