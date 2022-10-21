Alberta premier’s new cabinet includes familiar faces in prominent roles

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has picked a new cabinet, elevating campaign supporters, embracing leadership rivals and parting ways with Jason Nixon — the key lieutenant to former premier Jason Kenney.
Smith, in a statement, says some key ministers will stay in place, including Health Minister Jason Copping, Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.
Travis Toews, the runner up to Smith in the UCP leadership race, returns to his old job as finance minister while former Wildrose leader and Smith UCP leadership rival Brian Jean takes on duties in a renamed department titled Jobs, Economy and Northern Development.
Kaycee Madu, who supported Smith in the leadership race, will become one of two deputy premiers while taking over a new portfolio titled Skilled Trades and Professions.
Mike Ellis, another Smith supporter, will leave his job as associate minister of mental health and addictions to head up a new ministry titled Public Safety.
Smith supporter Peter Guthrie is the new energy minister, while Todd Loewen who ran against Smith in the leadership race but often echoed her policy ideas, will head up a new department titled Forestry, Parks and Tourism.
Smith’s full cabinet:
- Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions – Kaycee Madu
- Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure – Nathan Neudorf
- President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Travis Toews
- Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development – Brian Jean
- Minister of Justice – Tyler Shandro
- Minister of Health – Jason Copping
- Minister of Energy – Pete Guthrie
- Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Sonya Savage
- Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish
- Minister of Affordability and Utilities – Matt Jones
- Minister of Municipal Affairs – Rebecca Schulz
- Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen
- Minister of Public Safety – Mike Ellis
- Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – Nate Horner
- Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism – Todd Loewen
- Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism – Rajan Sawhney
- Minister of Education – Adriana LaGrange
- Minister of Advanced Education – Demetrios Nicolaides
- Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally
- Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson
- Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jeremy Nixon
- Minister of Children’s Services – Mickey Amery
- Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Nicholas Milliken
- Minister of Culture – Jason Luan
Cabinet members will be sworn in on Monday.
