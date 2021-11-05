Devin Dreeshen resigns as Alberta minister of agriculture and forestry

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta MLA Devin Dreeshen resigned as minister of agriculture and forestry on Friday, citing “personal conduct with regards to alcohol.”

In a statement, Dreeshen said he offered his resignation as minister to Premier Jason Kenney Friday morning, “and he has accepted.”

“I accept that my personal conduct with regards to alcohol has become an issue for the government as a whole.

“I deeply regret that this is the case, but have decided that it is best for both myself and the province to resign my position and focus on my personal health and wellness,” Dreeshen said in a statement.

The 33 year old was elected to represent Innisfail-Sylvan Lake in 2018 and was appointed minister of agriculture and forestry on April 30, 2019.

According to The Canadian Press, Kenney has tabbed Nate Horner, the associate minister in charge of rural economic development, to become the new agriculture minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Dreeshen was named in a lawsuit filed against the office of premier of Alberta.

In a statement of claim filed Oct. 1, Ariella Kimmel — the former chief of staff to the minister of jobs, economy and innovation — alleges sexual harassment, fabricated rumours of her leaking stories and heavy drinking by ministers and senior staffers inside the legislature.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

The statement of claim says that on Oct. 19, 2020, Kimmel went into Dreeshen’s office, where she discovered him drinking alcohol with another chief of staff. The statement also notes Kimmel was previously in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Dreeshen prior to her role as chief of staff.

2:11 Former Alberta UCP staffer alleges sexual harassment in lawsuit against premier’s office Former Alberta UCP staffer alleges sexual harassment in lawsuit against premier’s office – Oct 27, 2021

The pair in the office told Kimmel they were going to another legislative office for drinks, to which Kimmel said she would meet them there after she finished work.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that evening, the statement claims Kimmel met the pair at another minister’s office, where they had been joined by another minister, staffer and a former MLA.

“The plaintiff immediately observed that all the individuals were heavily intoxicated,” the statement of claim reads.

Kimmel was concerned about how intoxicated Dreeshen was and encouraged him to stop drinking, after which he “aggressively yelled at her to the point of where she was in tears and a concerned bystander intervened,” the statement alleges.

— More to come…

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News