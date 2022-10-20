McMaster Marauders host U of T Varsity Blues with post-season opportunity in sight

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s win and you’re in.

The 2-5 Mac Marauders host the 3-4 U of T Varsity Blues Saturday at Ron Joyce Stadium

If the Marauders win, they will advance to the playoffs.

Through eight weeks, the Marauders lead the OUA in passing, averaging 264.6 passing yards per game.

The Marauders lead the OUA in interceptions with 11.

Toronto are led by DB Owen Cassie, who is third in the conference in tackles per game with 6.6 and second in solo tackles with 39.

On the other side of the ball, Adam Williams is the rushing leader for the Varsity Blues with 636 yards on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

A Mac win means a probable quarter-final match up in Kingston against Queens.

Last week, Mac dropped a 14-10 decision to the Gaels.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 1 p.m. Saturday.