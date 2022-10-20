6-hour standoff prompted shelter-in-place notice in Tofield

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP provided more details Thursday about why some residents of Beaver County west of Township Road 502 near Tofield, Alta., were asked to shelter in place Wednesday.

On Oct. 19 at about 11:40 a.m., Tofield RCMP received a report of a man who shot a gun at a property in Kingsway Estates.

With the help of Strathcona RCMP, Tofield RCMP contained the property and evacuated surrounding residences. The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Police Dog Services (PDS) and Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Air 1 were also brought in.

Just after 1 p.m., some residents were asked to shelter in place while they attended to an “unfolding incident.”

At around 5 p.m., a 44-year-old man, who lives in the area, was taken into custody, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

The property was searched and a firearm was found, RCMP said.

“Due to the remote location, no other residences required evacuation. EMS and fire were on stand-by during this incident.”

No one was injured in the incident, RCMP said, and it’s still being investigated.

The shelter-in-place notice was lifted at around 6:45 p.m.