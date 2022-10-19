Menu

Crime

Tofield, Alta. residents asked to shelter-in-place: RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 3:38 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP are asking residents of the Kingman Estates area in Tofield, Alta., to shelter-in-place while they attend to an “unfolding incident.”

Kingman Estates is located near Highway 833 and Township Road 502.

Police were not able to provide more details on what is happening in the small town just east of Edmonton.

Trending Now

However, they did say it is for the public’s safety that those living in the neighborhood stay inside their homes, and for non-residents to stay clear of the area.

More to come…

