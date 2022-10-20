Saskatchewan Health Authority approves appointment of Andrew Will as new CEO

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority approved the appointment of Andrew Will as chief executive officer on Oct. 20, 2022.

Will was acting in a temporary role as Interim CEO and held the previous position of vice-president of Information, Infrastructure and Support.

“It is clear to the board that Andrew is the right candidate. He has decades of demonstrated executive leadership experience in large care health organizations. Through this experience he has shown he can build strong organizational culture that focuses on supporting individuals and teams to achieve their best for the people we serve,” said Arlene Wiks, SHA board chair.

“Having grown up rural Saskatchewan he understands the importance of being able to access high quality care as close to home as possible.”

“The vision put in place by our board is ‘healthy people, healthy Saskatchewan’,” said Andrew Will, newly-appointed CEO. “We work in pursuit of that mission and vision. Our commitment is to ensure that we are always focused on patients and families that we serve.

“Also important to me, is that we create a culture where our staff and teams feel supported and that they are empowered to make improvements in the way that we provide services to the public.”

Current priorities for the SHA are combating the shortage of health care professionals and making sure the health care providers of the province feel supported.

“We know that our efforts will be focused, through supports the government has put in place, on the Health Human Resources action plan to recruit and retain, train and incent our team members so that we have the people needed to serve healthcare and communities throughout the province,” said Will.

The Health Human Resources action plan was recently announced by the province and will invest a total of $60 million in recruitment, retention, and training efforts for health care professionals.