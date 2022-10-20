Menu

Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority approves appointment of Andrew Will as new CEO

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 6:10 pm
Andrew Will, Saskatchewan Health Authority's new Chief Executive Officer. View image in full screen
Andrew Will, Saskatchewan Health Authority's new Chief Executive Officer. Provided

The Saskatchewan Health Authority approved the appointment of Andrew Will as chief executive officer on Oct. 20, 2022.

Will was acting in a temporary role as Interim CEO and held the previous position of vice-president of Information, Infrastructure and Support.

“It is clear to the board that Andrew is the right candidate. He has decades of demonstrated executive leadership experience in large care health organizations. Through this experience he has shown he can build strong organizational culture that focuses on supporting individuals and teams to achieve their best for the people we serve,” said Arlene Wiks, SHA board chair.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority board approves $4.6B budget for 2022-23

“Having grown up rural Saskatchewan he understands the importance of being able to access high quality care as close to home as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The vision put in place by our board is ‘healthy people, healthy Saskatchewan’,” said Andrew Will, newly-appointed CEO. “We work in pursuit of that mission and vision. Our commitment is to ensure that we are always focused on patients and families that we serve.

“Also important to me, is that we create a culture where our staff and teams feel supported and that they are empowered to make improvements in the way that we provide services to the public.”

Current priorities for the SHA are combating the shortage of health care professionals and making sure the health care providers of the province feel supported.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority seeks to fill 175 open full-time positions across the province

“We know that our efforts will be focused, through supports the government has put in place, on the Health Human Resources action plan to recruit and retain, train and incent our team members so that we have the people needed to serve healthcare and communities throughout the province,” said Will.

The Health Human Resources action plan was recently announced by the province and will invest a total of $60 million in recruitment, retention, and training efforts for health care professionals.

Click to play video: 'Backlog in surgical procedures has Sask Party moving forward with private clinics'
Backlog in surgical procedures has Sask Party moving forward with private clinics
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsHealth CareHealthcareSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCEO
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

