Crime

Centre Hastings, Ont. man facing drug and firearm charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:03 pm
OPP sign. View image in full screen
OPP sign. Global News

Provincial Police in Centre Hastings has made an arrest after a warrant was issued at a home on Davidson St.

One man was arrested as a result of the investigation.

33-year-old Austin McNab of Centre Hastings faces the following charges:

  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – x 4 counts
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2 counts
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 4 counts
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with
McNab was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on Oct. 20.

