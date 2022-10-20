Centre Hastings, Ont. man facing drug and firearm charges

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial Police in Centre Hastings has made an arrest after a warrant was issued at a home on Davidson St.

One man was arrested as a result of the investigation.

33-year-old Austin McNab of Centre Hastings faces the following charges:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – x 4 counts

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2 counts

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 4 counts

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

McNab was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on Oct. 20.

Story continues below advertisement