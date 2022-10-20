Centre Hastings, Ont. man facing drug and firearm charges

Provincial Police in Centre Hastings has made an arrest after a warrant was issued at a home on Davidson St.
One man was arrested as a result of the investigation.
33-year-old Austin McNab of Centre Hastings faces the following charges:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – x 4 counts
- Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2 counts
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 4 counts
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with
McNab was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on Oct. 20.
