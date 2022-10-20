New art exhibit in Kingston, Ont. promotes freshwater resources

See more sharing options

Art lovers and those passionate about the environment will likely find something in common at a new art exhibit in Kingston.

Connecting Canadians: Freshwater launches at the H’art Centre Oct. 22 with a by-invitation-only event, with public tours beginning Oct. 28, and will run every Friday until Dec. 2.

“From the largest glaciers to the small tributaries that flow into tranquil freshwater lakes, colourful details come alive while you explore original work from inclusive art studios and allied arts organizations from across Canada,” the H’art Centre stated in a news release.

“Together, the work of neurodiverse artists will celebrate freshwater and the way it connects us,”

There will be 50 canvases and sculptures brought in from all corners of the country.

Individuals and groups can schedule a tour through the organization’s website: www.hartcentre.ca/events/ or by calling 613-545-1392.