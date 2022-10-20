Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New art exhibit in Kingston, Ont. promotes freshwater resources

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 11:35 am
A new art exhibit in Kingston shines a spotlight on the country's freshwater resources. View image in full screen
A new art exhibit in Kingston shines a spotlight on the country's freshwater resources. Global News

Art lovers and those passionate about the environment will likely find something in common at a new art exhibit in Kingston.

Connecting Canadians: Freshwater launches at the H’art Centre Oct. 22 with a by-invitation-only event, with public tours beginning Oct. 28, and will run every Friday until Dec. 2.

Read more: 2022 Kingston municipal election: get to know your council candidates

“From the largest glaciers to the small tributaries that flow into tranquil freshwater lakes, colourful details come alive while you explore original work from inclusive art studios and allied arts organizations from across Canada,” the H’art Centre stated in a news release.

Trending Now

“Together, the work of neurodiverse artists will celebrate freshwater and the way it connects us,”

There will be 50 canvases and sculptures brought in from all corners of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals and groups can schedule a tour through the organization’s website: www.hartcentre.ca/events/ or by calling 613-545-1392.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University researches how to transform carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel'
Queen’s University researches how to transform carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel
KingstonnewsygkArtFreshwaterH'art Centreconnecting canadians
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers