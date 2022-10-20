1 arrested after firearms, drugs seized from Madoc home: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces firearm and drug charges following the search of a residence in Madoc, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Davidson Street in Madoc in the Municipality of Centre Hastings.

Investigators located and seized multiple restricted firearms, prohibited ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Austin McNab, 33, of Centre Hastings, was arrested and charged with four counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and one count each of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing a serial number has been tampered with and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

McNab was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled to take place Thursday in court in Belleville, OPP said.