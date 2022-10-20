Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Mission, B.C. prison as 97 inmates test positive

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 11:03 am
COVID-19 has infected 97 of the inmates at the facility. View image in full screen
COVID-19 has infected 97 of the inmates at the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A large outbreak of COVID-19 is being reported by officials at the Mission Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada said 97 inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Alberta COVID hospitalizations ‘going to get worse before getting better’: ER doc

“The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority,” said Correctional Service of Canada staff in a release.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.”

Read more: Canada’s top doctor preparing for ‘worst-case scenario’ on COVID variants

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 testing as well as vaccines and boosters are offered to all inmates and staff, according to the federal government.

“All staff are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment including gowns, gloves, medical masks, respirators, and face shields,” CSC staff said.

“All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells.”

“Enhanced cleaning and disinfection throughout the site is continuing,” staff added.

Read more: Approval of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld COVID treatment in Canada is ‘good news,’ experts say

The CSC says everyone that enters the facility is screened and scheduled visits may be affected by the recent outbreak.

Mission Institution is a multi-level security facility, with a capacity in the medium security unit of 324 inmates.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 check-up with Dr. Bogoch'
COVID-19 check-up with Dr. Bogoch
Related News
COVID-19COVIDCOVID-19 OutbreakMissionCorrectional Service of CanadaCSCMission BCMission InstitutionCOVID-19 outbreak prison
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers