COVID-19 outbreak at Mission, B.C. prison as 97 inmates test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A large outbreak of COVID-19 is being reported by officials at the Mission Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada said 97 inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority,” said Correctional Service of Canada staff in a release.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.”

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 testing as well as vaccines and boosters are offered to all inmates and staff, according to the federal government.

“All staff are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment including gowns, gloves, medical masks, respirators, and face shields,” CSC staff said.

“All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells.”

“Enhanced cleaning and disinfection throughout the site is continuing,” staff added.

The CSC says everyone that enters the facility is screened and scheduled visits may be affected by the recent outbreak.

Mission Institution is a multi-level security facility, with a capacity in the medium security unit of 324 inmates.