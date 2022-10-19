Regina executive committee votes to move garbage, recycling and compost services to user-pay model

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina executive committee has weighed in on how much they think Regina residents should pay for garbage collection services as the new green compost bin is introduced in Regina.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the executive committee voted unanimously in favour to approve an option which would see that green, blue and brown bin collections all become paid for by user fees rather than through property taxes.

“All of these options are going to cost us more money,” said Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak. “There’s no option that’s going to cost less for a new waste diversion and if we don’t do this properly, we’re going to pay again later with a new landfill.”

Recycling is currently paid for through user fees charged on monthly utility bills, while garbage is paid for by property taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Regina introduces first electric vehicle to municipal fleet

The new recommendations include all waste collection become subject to user fees at a cost of $0.53/day or $193.45 per year for a 240L garbage cart and $0.78/day or $284.70 per year for a 360L garbage cart. This fee covers all three bins.

The fees are slated to begin in January 2024, the same time as the new compost cart are introduces.

As part of the proposal, residents will be able to choose between the current 360-litre garbage cart or a smaller 240-litre cart for a lesser fee.

City council will have the final vote on the proposal at next week’s meeting.

The executive committee discussion Wednesday also focused on how the new system will help divert waste to the city landfill and extend its lifecycle.

Regina’s waste diversion rate has remained at roughly 20 per cent since 2015.The city’s goal is seeing the waste diversion rate increase to 65 per cent and prolong the life of the city landfill.

A new landfill is estimated to cost, according to city administration, “over $100 million.”