Canada

City of Regina introduces first electric vehicle to municipal fleet

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 7:24 pm
FILE - A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, leaders of the Dearborn, Mich., automaker announced Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in a companywide email. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). View image in full screen
A brand-new electric vehicle has been added to the City of Regina‘s fleet of vehicles.

The vehicle is meant to introduce a new age for Regina, as the city moves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more: City of Regina assessing funding options for green compost bins

“Introducing the first electric truck to our fleet is a necessary step in reducing emissions and working towards our goal of becoming a net-zero city by 2050,” said Regina mayor Sandra Masters.

“We will continue to look at the various opportunities we have to increase sustainability within city operations as we work towards a Renewable Regina.”

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be used in the Roadways Department and will be part of gathering vehicle usage data to learn more about the impact a fully electric fleet could have on the city.

The new truck is just the first in a new line of electric vehicles the city plans to introduce.

The transition to electric city buses is expected to begin in 2024, and by 2035 all light-duty City of Regina vehicles purchased will be electric. For medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, the city will explore options including electric, hydrogen-fuelled and using renewable diesel as a transition fuel.

Read more: Biggar, Sask. receives funding to move ahead with downtown revitalization project

“As the City focuses on the Renewable Regina goal, we will continue to evolve our operations to reduce environmental impact and prioritize services for residents,” said Kim Onrait, the executive director of Citizen Services.

“This electric truck is one of many initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions and build a greener fleet. In addition, the City is transitioning to electric ice re-surfacers and establishing charging infrastructure to support a fully electric vehicle fleet including electric buses in the future.”

As a result of the City’s Efficiency Review, 26 vehicles were identified for salvage and removed from the city fleet. It is estimated that approximately 25,000 less litres of fuel will be used annually resulting in 55 tonnes fewer carbon emissions.

