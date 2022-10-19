Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada announces new Iran sanctions amid protests over Mahsa Amini death

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau defends government response to Iranian protests, Islamic Revolutionary Guards'
Trudeau defends government response to Iranian protests, Islamic Revolutionary Guards
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked on Monday why the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hasn't been declared a terrorist group or other Iranian officials made persona non grata in Canada, defended his government's response to the protests taking place in Iran and across the world. He said Canada has some of the strongest sanctions in the world and would continue working with global partners to hold Iran responsible.

Canada has imposed additional sanctions on six Iranian individuals and four entities for participating in or enabling human rights violations against women and spreading propaganda, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

This is Canada’s third package of sanctions against Iran due to “its ongoing gross and systematic human rights violations and continued actions to destabilize regional peace and security,” a press release stated.

The list of individuals include Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi; Mohammad Karami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Operational Base in Sistan and Baluchistan; Ezzatollah Zarghami, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation; Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, former head of the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Commission; Soghra Khodadadi Taghanaki, current director of Qarchak Women’s Prison; and Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, former speaker of the Constitutional Council.

Read more: Canada’s Melanie Joly to host meeting on Iran amid uproar over Mahsa Amini’s death

Story continues below advertisement

The statement describes the sanctioned individuals and entities as “the worst offenders” that have carried out such violations, “including against Iranian women, and disseminated propaganda to justify the Iranian regime’s repression and persecution of its citizens.”

Trending Now

Protests have erupted across Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was captured for not wearing her hijab properly, as dictated by the country’s regime. She died after falling into a coma while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” on Sept. 16.

Her death has caused many to take to the street, fuelled by the Iranian regime’s ongoing oppression of women and citizens’ call for democracy to overthrow the government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in the press release that Canadians have witnessed the courage of Iranian women, youths and citizens as “they risk their lives to demand their human rights.”

“Canada will continue to support them by using all tools at our disposal to respond to the Iranian regime’s violations of human rights and its threats to regional peace and security,” said Joly.

More to come…

Click to play video: '1 month after Mahsa Amini’s death: A look back at anger-fuelled protests across Iran, worldwide'
1 month after Mahsa Amini’s death: A look back at anger-fuelled protests across Iran, worldwide
CanadaIranProtestssanctionsGlobal Affairs CanadaMelanie Jolyiran protestsMahsa AminiWhy are iranians protesting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers