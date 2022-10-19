Menu

Economy

Nova Scotia legislation seeks to reduce impact of looming power rate hike

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 3:14 pm
Nova Scotia Power seeking 11.6 per cent rate increase by 2024
A hearing is underway for the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to consider a rate hike application from Nova Scotia Power. The utility is proposing an 11.6 per cent increase by 2024. The company says it needs the increase in order to meet decarbonization targets and invest in a reliable grid.

Proposed legislative changes introduced today in Nova Scotia are meant to soften the blow of what likely will still be a significant future increase in power bills.

Nova Scotia Power is currently before the provincial regulator and is asking for a general rate increase of nearly 14 per cent over the next two years.

Read more: Nova Scotia Power defends 11.6 per cent rate-hike ask

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says today’s proposed amendments to the Public Utilities Act would prevent the Nova Scotia Utilities and Review Board from approving an increase based on the utility’s costs, with the notable exceptions of fuel costs and those that improve the reliability of the grid.

Rushton says that leaving aside fuel costs, the rate increase would be limited to 1.8 per cent over the next two years.

Many Maritimers still without power two weeks after Fiona

However, with rising fuel costs for Nova Scotia Power’s coal-fired plants, Rushton admits that any final decision by the review board will likely still see a hefty increase that is closer to the utility’s original rate increase application.

The review board is expected to make its decision before the end of December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

