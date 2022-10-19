Menu

Canada

Pakistan flight attendant missing for days after landing in Canada

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 1:41 pm
Pakistan flight attendant missing Canada View image in full screen
This is not the first time a staff member of PIA has disappeared in Canada in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

A Pakistani flight attendant has gone missing after arriving in Canada Friday.

Ijaz Shah was among the crew members on a Pakistan International Airlines plane that flew from the capital, Islamabad, to Toronto on Oct. 14.

He was aboard flight PK 781 that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 4 p.m. local time.

Read more: Compensation for flight disruptions not enough to improve air travel in Canada: advocate

Shah did not make it to the crew bus taking airline staff members to their hotel following immigration, a PIA spokesperson confirmed to Global News Wednesday.

“Both the flight purser and our station manager [in] Toronto kept on calling his given numbers for two days but no response,” Abdullah H. Khan, PIA’s official spokesperson, said in an email.
“When he did not report to the return flight, he was reported to concerned authorities,” he said, adding Shah’s family had been contacted.

Global News has contacted Peel Regional Police, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as well as Canada Border Services Agency, but has yet to receive a response.

This is not the first time a crew member of PIA, Pakistan’s national carrier, has disappeared in Canada in recent years.

This is the third such incident this year, according to PIA spokesperson Khan. Earlier in January, a flight steward on another PIA flight from Islamabad went missing soon after landing at Toronto, according to local media outlet Dawn.

On another occasion, on air hostess of the national carrier also disappeared after reaching Canada this year.

Khan said PIA has developed a procedure to control these incidences, including surety bonds obtained from the crew sent to Toronto.

“Additionally thorough investigations are also conducted to ascertain the facts and if found guilty, they are terminated from the service,” he said.

