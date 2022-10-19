Menu

Multiple roads closed as police negotiate with barricaded man in Woodstock, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 11:37 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock Police Service headquarters. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

Woodstock, Ont., police have announced multiple road closures across the city due to an ongoing weapons investigation.

On Tuesday, at 9 p.m., police a weapons-related incident was reported in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.

According to police, a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment with a suspected weapon.

Police are continuing negotiations with the suspect.

“With these types of investigations, the Woodstock Police Service receives assistance from other services to assist in resolving the situation,” wrote Insp. Marcia Shelton in a statement. “Waterloo Regional Emergency Response Unit has been on scene assisting with our investigation since approximately 07:30 am”.

Police said in a media release that the “immediate area has been contained.”

According to police, Oxford Road 17 remains closed at Vansittart Avenue, Devonshire Avenue is closed at Light Street, and Vansittart Avenue is closed at Vincent Street.

Officials say the public should avoid the area until further notice.

Global News has reached out to the Woodstock Police Service for comment.

More to come

