Multiple roads closed as police negotiate with barricaded man in Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock, Ont., police have announced multiple road closures across the city due to an ongoing weapons investigation.

On Tuesday, at 9 p.m., police a weapons-related incident was reported in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.

Police are conducting an investigation in the area of Vansittart Ave & Devonshire Ave. As a result, the following roads are closed: Oxford Road 17 at Vansittart Ave, Devonshire Ave at Light St, & Vansittart Ave at Vincent St. Police request the public avoid the area at this time. https://t.co/AHzRYbEw7z — Woodstock Police Service (@Woodstock_PS) October 19, 2022

According to police, a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment with a suspected weapon.

Police are continuing negotiations with the suspect.

“With these types of investigations, the Woodstock Police Service receives assistance from other services to assist in resolving the situation,” wrote Insp. Marcia Shelton in a statement. “Waterloo Regional Emergency Response Unit has been on scene assisting with our investigation since approximately 07:30 am”.

Police said in a media release that the “immediate area has been contained.”

According to police, Oxford Road 17 remains closed at Vansittart Avenue, Devonshire Avenue is closed at Light Street, and Vansittart Avenue is closed at Vincent Street.

Officials say the public should avoid the area until further notice.

