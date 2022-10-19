Menu

Crime

Driver sought in collision with pedestrian in Clinton, Ont., OPP say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 19, 2022 4:07 pm
FILE PHOTO. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County are on the lookout for a grey minivan wanted in connection with a collision involving a pedestrian late last week in Clinton, Ont.

Police say the pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, was struck by the vehicle around 11:40 p.m. along Huron Road, also known as Highway 8, west of Erie Street North.

Read more: OPP investigate sudden death in Weldon Park, deemed not suspicious

The man was taken to hospital for minor injuries and was later released, police said, adding that the vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.

The driver and/or owner of the vehicle, described as possibly a grey Toyota Sienna with a missing passenger side mirror, is asked to come forward to police as soon as possible.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

