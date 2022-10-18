Five people taken to hospital after Alexander Avenue gas leak

Send this page to someone via email

A natural gas leak at a vacant duplex on Alexander Avenue sent five people to hospital.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, WFPS crews arrived at the home in the 500 block and confirmed there were high levels of gas in the atmosphere.

While nobody was in the house, five people from a neighbouring home self-evacuated and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Manitoba Hydro crews arrived and turned off gas at the vacant house, and WFPS crews were able to ventilate the building until gas levels returned to normal.