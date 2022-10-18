Kelowna RCMP, BCAA remind drivers to ‘slow down and move over’

Send this page to someone via email

BCAA and Kelowna RCMP were out along Highway 97 Tuesday reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching stopped vehicles with flashing lights.

In B.C., motorists must reduce their speed and move into the far lane to give extra space to stopped vehicles with flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

These include emergency vehicles and tow trucks as well as construction, maintenance and utility vehicles.

“The goal here is to help people slow down, move over, and keep everyone safe when our drivers are on the side of the road helping motorists who are in distress just so we can prevent injuries or possible fatalities,” said BCAA Auto Service Centre regional manager Keith Berry.

“We’ve really seen an uptick in aggressive driving and people just not paying attention on the road, which really puts our members at risk as well as the people on the side of the road waiting for help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Every year, RCMP say there is a high number of roadside workers in B.C. who are killed due to careless driving.

“In the province of British Columbia, we have had 230 people – whether they’re tow truck drivers or they’re construction workers – 230 people are dying a year on average,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If the speed limit is 80 km/h or more, drivers must reduce their speed to 70 km/h and move over to the other lane. If the posted speed limit is under 80, motorists must slow down to 40 and move over to the other lane.

Failing to slow down and move over can result in penalties.

“It’s a $173 fine, and it’s three points. And that’s just sort of the starting point. So, it can grow from there depending on the situation,” said Della-Paolera.

“We had one person pulled over just recently (who) was doing 143 in a 90 zone. So, his vehicle will be impounded for seven days, and his license is going to take a serious hit.”

Meanwhile, RCMP handed out at least 100 warnings to drivers on Tuesday who failed to slow down, reminding them to drive safely.

Story continues below advertisement