Suspected Penticton meth and fentanyl dealer now in police custody: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was the focus of methamphetamine and fentanyl dealing allegations is now in police custody after being arrested twice, RCMP said.

After what Penticton Mounties said was a month-long investigation into a suspected drug dealing operation, officers executed a search warrant March 1 at a home in the 600 block of Pickering Street. There, they located evidence consistent with the suspect trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

It took months but Yves Emile Wilfred Grenier, 31, was eventually charged on Oct. 12 with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in relation to this investigation. His first appearance date in court in relation to these charges is set for Nov. 30.

1:26 Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious

Before the dust settled on that charge, however, Grenier was again the focus of some concern.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the day after the charges were laid, Penticton’s Special Enforcement Unit received information that Grenier may not be abiding by the terms of his release. When they went to pick him up, they executed a search warrant at his new home, this time in the 200 block of Maple Street.

“Police seized multiple ounces of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine; consistent with drug trafficking,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Given Grenier’s recent history of drug trafficking in our community, Penticton’s SEU expedited their investigation. As a result, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada has approved the additional charges against Grenier for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.”

2:20 Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended

Grenier remains in custody. His next court date is set for Oct. 20.

Anyone with information or who suspects illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police.