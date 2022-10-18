Menu

Canada

83-year-old pilot crashes his plane in northern Alberta

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 4:09 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

An 83-year-old pilot crashed his plane in the MD of Opportunity in northern Alberta on Monday.

Athabasca RCMP received a call from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) “of a possible downed aircraft” just after 4:30 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The JRCC sent out a helicopter from the Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake to help guide RCMP, EMS and fire crews to the crash site.

Police said the pilot was able to land the plane safely and only sustained minor injuries.

“The actions of the pilot being able to land the plane safely saved his life,” RCMP said in the news release.

The crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

