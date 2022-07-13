Menu

Canada

RCMP say 2 men dead after small plane crashes in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 11:13 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Two people have died after a small plane crashed in central Alberta, according to the RCMP.

A police spokesperson told Global News on Wednesday that Mounties from the Didsbury RCMP detachment were called to the scene near Township Road 312 and Range Road 285 at 4:51 p.m.

They said the victims were a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old man. Police said no one else was reported to be on board.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada tweeted Wednesday night that it was “deploying a team of investigators following an accident involving an ultralight aircraft near Didsbury.”

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.”

The RCMP said firefighters were also called to the scene.

At 5:12 p.m., STARS Air Ambulance tweeted that one of its helicopters had been dispatched to a “scene call emergency” in the Didsbury area.

Didsbury is roughly 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

