Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia orders economic impact study of subsidized ferry to Maine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia releases passenger numbers for 1st month of 2022 Cat ferry season'
Nova Scotia releases passenger numbers for 1st month of 2022 Cat ferry season
The province is releasing ridership numbers for the cat sailing season to date. It says it is Bay Ferries’ responsibility to market and sell ferry tickets, and that the success or failure lies with company. Alicia Draus has more on the numbers – Jun 17, 2022

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is ordering an economic impact study of the provincially subsidized ferry between Nova Scotia and Maine.

Houston said today taxpayers who covered the $17-million annual subsidy would have liked to have seen more passengers during the just-concluded sailing season.

Read more: Nova Scotia premier disappointed by ferry passenger numbers, to review service

Bay Ferries said on Monday the service between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor, Maine, carried just over 36,000 passengers and nearly 15,000 vehicles between May 19 and Oct. 10.

Trending Now

Houston says the company’s lease on the ferry has been extended for another year, and it is expected to sail again in 2023.

Read more: Bay Ferries releases updated ridership numbers for Nova Scotia-Maine ferry service

Story continues below advertisement

But the premier says it’s time to determine whether Nova Scotians got good value for the 2022 subsidy, which amounted to roughly $472 per passenger.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland says a request for proposal for a “broad overview” of the economic impact of the ferry will be issued this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.

Bay FerriesYarmouth ferryCAT ferryYarmouth-Maine Ferrycat ferry ridershipMaine ferrycat ferry economic impactcat ferry review
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers