Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Healthcare complaints hit 10-year high, says B.C. ombudsperson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 3:31 pm
Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

Complaints about British Columbia’s health-care system to the provincial ombudsperson have reached a 10-year high.

Jay Chalke‘s annual report for 2021-2022 says the office received almost 1,300 complaints or inquiries focused on programs and services provided by the Ministry of Health.

Read more: Ombudsperson pans B.C.’s failure to pass federal funds to disabled girl’s caregivers

The figure is more than 15 per cent of all 8,215 complaints lodged with the office in that period.

Click to play video: 'B.C. ombudsperson says rights of mental health patients are being denied'
B.C. ombudsperson says rights of mental health patients are being denied

Chalke says in a news release that health care was top of mind for those who reached out to his office, with complaints ranging from visitor restrictions for long-term care to surgery delays, and COVID-19 measures to quality of care.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Placing jailed youth in solitary confinement is ‘unjust’: B.C. ombudsperson

It says the Ministry of Health, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. and the Ministry of Children and Family Development were the top three most complained about public bodies.

Among the problems Chalke’s office says it solved was that of a lottery winner whose $150,000 cheque was withheld because the B.C. Lottery Corp. tried to insist on signed waivers from friends who were with the woman when she bought the ticket.

 

British ColumbiaHealthBC healthcareComplaintOmbudspersonJay Chalkeb.c. ombudspersonombudsperson reportbc healthcare complaintchalke reporthealth complainthealthcare complaint
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers