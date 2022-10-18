Winnipeg man charged after report of child luring incident in park

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a police investigation into a report of child luring.

The man is accused of meeting an at-risk teenage girl in a Centennial-area park back in August, where, according to police, he offered her liquor if she kissed him. When she said no, he allegedly grabbed her and tried to kiss her.

She was able to flee the scene without any physical injuries.

The investigation was turned over to the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint task force of Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP. One of MIHRSOU’s tasks is to monitor high-risk sex offenders in the province and make sure they’re complying with court orders.

The suspect was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.