Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged after report of child luring incident in park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:13 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A 56-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a police investigation into a report of child luring.

The man is accused of meeting an at-risk teenage girl in a Centennial-area park back in August, where, according to police, he offered her liquor if she kissed him. When she said no, he allegedly grabbed her and tried to kiss her.

She was able to flee the scene without any physical injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims

The investigation was turned over to the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint task force of Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP. One of MIHRSOU’s tasks is to monitor high-risk sex offenders in the province and make sure they’re complying with court orders.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography'
Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography
Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeManitoba RCMPWinnipeg Police ServiceChild Luringcrime in winnipegManitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender UnitMIHRSOU
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers