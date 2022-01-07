Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 4:48 pm
The Snapchat username and avatar of the accused.
The Snapchat username and avatar of the accused. Manitoba RCMP

A Winnipeg man is facing a February court date following his arrest Thursday by the Manitoba RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Bradley Schroeder, 18, faces a number of charges related to online communication with children for a sexual purpose. The alleged offences took place between April and July of last year.

Read more: Online luring numbers skyrocket

He has been charged with possessing child pornography, two counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe there may be more victims and are sharing Schroeder’s Snapchat avatar and username, “notelectric” in hopes it will help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.

Click to play video: 'What is child cyber exploitation?' What is child cyber exploitation?
