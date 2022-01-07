Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a February court date following his arrest Thursday by the Manitoba RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Bradley Schroeder, 18, faces a number of charges related to online communication with children for a sexual purpose. The alleged offences took place between April and July of last year.

He has been charged with possessing child pornography, two counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual interference.

#rcmpmb Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested Bradley Schroeder, 18, of Wpg on charges related to online communication w/ children for a sexual purpose & sexual assault. Offences occurred between April-July 2021. Concerned there are more victims. Have info? Call local police pic.twitter.com/G25kCo0Siy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 7, 2022

Police said they believe there may be more victims and are sharing Schroeder’s Snapchat avatar and username, “notelectric” in hopes it will help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.