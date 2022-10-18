Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Human remains found in Birch River, Man. house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 11:47 am
RCMP Swan River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Swan River detachment. RCMP

Firefighters in the western Manitoba community of Birch River have found unidentified human remains after a house fire Monday afternoon.

RCMP from nearby Swan River said they were called to the scene of the Lorne Avenue structure fire around 4:40 p.m.

Read more: Human remains found in field identified as Ebb and Flow First Nation woman, 53

Once the blaze was extinguished, the remains were discovered.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services are looking into it, as is the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Click to play video: 'Remains found in Winnipeg landfill confirmed to be 24-year-old murder victim, police say'
Remains found in Winnipeg landfill confirmed to be 24-year-old murder victim, police say
RCMPFireHouse FireManitoba RCMPFatal FireStructure FireSwan River RCMPbirch riverbirch river house fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers