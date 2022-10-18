Human remains found in Birch River, Man. house fire

See more sharing options

Firefighters in the western Manitoba community of Birch River have found unidentified human remains after a house fire Monday afternoon.

RCMP from nearby Swan River said they were called to the scene of the Lorne Avenue structure fire around 4:40 p.m.

Once the blaze was extinguished, the remains were discovered.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services are looking into it, as is the Office of the Fire Commissioner.