Peel officer charged in connection with robbery in Brampton, Ont: police

A police officer has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation in Brampton, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

The force said the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 29 in the Queen Mary Drive and Sandalwood Parkway drive area.

Officers said Const. Sukhdev Sangha, has been charged with one count of robbery.

Police said Const. Sangha — who is a two-year-employee of the force — has been suspended wit pay, as per provisions of the Ontario Services Act.

Police said Const. Sangha is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Dec. 12.

According to police, three other people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Officers said Karanveer Sangha from Brampton, Sukhdeep Kandola from Brampton and Jasmeen Bassi from Markham were each previously charged with one count of robbery.

“Those charges are currently before the court,” police said in a news release.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.