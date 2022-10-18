Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel officer charged in connection with robbery in Brampton, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 10:38 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A police officer has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation in Brampton, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

The force said the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 29 in the Queen Mary Drive and Sandalwood Parkway drive area.

Officers said Const. Sukhdev Sangha, has been charged with one count of robbery.

Police said Const. Sangha — who is a two-year-employee of the force — has been suspended wit pay, as per provisions of the Ontario Services Act.

Trending Now

Read more: Woman taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say

Police said Const. Sangha is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Dec. 12.

According to police, three other people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Karanveer Sangha from Brampton, Sukhdeep Kandola from Brampton and Jasmeen Bassi from Markham were each previously charged with one count of robbery.

“Those charges are currently before the court,” police said in a news release.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeRobberypeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrimePRPOfficer Chargedpolice officer charged
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers