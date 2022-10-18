Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

An inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act during February’s “Freedom Convoy” protest continues Tuesday with the anticipated appearance of Ottawa’s mayor.

Outgoing mayor Jim Watson is expected to give long-awaited testimony on municipal efforts to handle the three-week demonstration, after his chief of staff and Ottawa’s city manager appeared Monday.

Testimony is then expected from outgoing councillor Diane Deans, who chaired the local police services board during the crisis and was ousted from the role just after the federal emergency was declared.

High-ranking officers from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are also slated to speak at the public inquiry this week.

The commission is examining the circumstances that led to the emergency declaration Feb. 14 and the measures taken to deal with the protest, which saw the occupation of an area of downtown Ottawa next to Parliament Hill.

5:20 Emergencies Act Inquiry: City of Ottawa manager discusses difficulty of towing heavy trucks

Watson’s testimony comes days before Ottawa’s municipal election next Monday, in which neither he nor Deans is running for re-election.

The hearings are expected to run six weeks and include testimony from 65 witnesses, including government officials, police officers and convoy organizers.

Here are all the next six witnesses on the list, all of whom are expected to appear before the commission this week: