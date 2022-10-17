Variety Week 2022 – Day 1

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Donations can also be made by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.

5:42 Variety Week: Children’s charity launches annual campaign

2:31 Variety Week: Helping children with special needs thrive at school