SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Variety Week 2022 – Day 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 5:25 pm
Variety Week 2022 Day 1 View image in full screen
Variety Week on Global BC kicks off Monday, Oct. 17. Global News
The seventh annual Variety Week kicks off Monday, Oct. 17, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Donations can also be made by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Read more: Variety Week 2022 showcases how to help children across B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Children’s charity launches annual campaign'
Variety Week: Children’s charity launches annual campaign
Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Helping children with special needs thrive at school'
Variety Week: Helping children with special needs thrive at school
Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Supporting schools with new granting program'
Variety Week: Supporting schools with new granting program
Variety WeekVarietyVariety Week Global BCVariety Week 2022Day 1 Variety WeekVariety Week 2022 Day 1Variety Week 2022 Day one
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers